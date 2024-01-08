West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.17.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.