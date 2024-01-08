WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

