Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BJ. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

