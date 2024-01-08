Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of KBH opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

