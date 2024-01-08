WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $86.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $144,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

