Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $50.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

