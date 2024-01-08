WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

