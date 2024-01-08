Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

