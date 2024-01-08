Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

