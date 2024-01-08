Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $503,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

