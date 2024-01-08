Washington Capital Management Inc. Takes $16.81 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 15.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

