Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,600 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.