Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after buying an additional 763,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,578,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.