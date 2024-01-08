Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 6.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $373.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $348.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

