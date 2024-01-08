Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

JCI opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.