Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $94,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.18 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.