Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $164.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

