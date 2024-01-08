Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.0% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.