Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,284,000 after buying an additional 483,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $276.17 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.92 and a 200 day moving average of $244.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

