Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $571,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.