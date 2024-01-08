Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $571,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.