Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $467,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,664,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.4 %

ALB opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.83.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

