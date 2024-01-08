Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $452,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.9 %

LDOS stock opened at $108.74 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

