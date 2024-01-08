Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,300 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 259,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,733,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after buying an additional 60,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.