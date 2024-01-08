Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 23,300 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,117,000 after buying an additional 259,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,733,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after buying an additional 60,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.2 %

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

