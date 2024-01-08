Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,085 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

VZ opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

