Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,554,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Up 0.2 %

PD opened at $21.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

