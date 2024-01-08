Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,500 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,562,000 after purchasing an additional 356,753 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $27,838,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

