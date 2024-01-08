Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,900 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

