Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

