Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $18,684,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 340.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $104.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

