Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

