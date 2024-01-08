Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $456.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.71.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

