Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

