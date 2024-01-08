Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

