Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $62.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

