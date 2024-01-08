Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 187 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in American Express by 7.4% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

