Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.