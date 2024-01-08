Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.