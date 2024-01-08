Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,067.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,151.16 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

