Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $114.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.