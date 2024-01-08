Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 31,820.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,467,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

