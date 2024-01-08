Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 149 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

