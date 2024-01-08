Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 162,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 86,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 311,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

