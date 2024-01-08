Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $221.62 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.