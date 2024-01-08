VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.54 on Friday. VTEX has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

