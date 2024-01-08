VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

VZIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

