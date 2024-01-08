Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Veritex Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

