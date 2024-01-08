Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

