Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

