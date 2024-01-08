Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 19.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,651,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

