Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VXUS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.